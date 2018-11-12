One of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on Monday shared the latest photo of his upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Shubhi Sharma and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey in lead roles.

One of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on Monday shared the latest photo of his upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Shubhi Sharma and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey in lead roles. In the poster, which was shared by the Bhojpuri star two days before the release of the film, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma walking in full swag while Amrapali Dubey giving some adorable expressions!

Starring Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year and is slated to release across the country on the auspicious occasion of Chhat Puja—November 14 2018. The previous two instalments of the film—Nirahua Hindustani and Nirahua Hindustani 2 emerged as big hits and now there are high expectations from the third part as well.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been directed by Manjul Thakur and has been backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav. The trailer of the film has created a lot of buzz on social media and now fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen in two days!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More