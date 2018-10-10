One of the hottest rumoured couple of the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua seem to have finally admitted to being madly in love with each other. Although we do not know how seriously was the video uploaded and if they actually meant it or not, but Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua uploaded an adorable video on his official Instagram account in which we see Amrapali Dubey saying I love you to Nirahua and in reply he initially says that he is feeling shy but later says I love you too!

Now isn’t that adorable? They are one of the most loved on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry and there have been several speculations about their alleged affair. Not only in reel-life, but Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav make an adorable couple in real-life as well, according to their millions of fans.

Both Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and have worked together in several films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Kaashi Amarnath and Aashik Aawara. We don’t know how serious they are about expressing their love for each other in this viral video but fans are hoping that it is true!

