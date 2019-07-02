Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav photo: Bhojpuri couple strike a sexy pose in the recent photo which they shared on their Instagram account. The photo has gone viral on social media.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav photo: Hot Bhojpuri couple Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s latest photo which was shared by the actress on Instagram has gone viral on social media. In the photo, we see the popular Bhojpuri couple making a sexy pose and also celebrating the successful run of their latest Bhojpuri movie Jai Veeru.

The film, which stars Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey in lead roles has been helmed by Subba Rao Gosangi. The film was released on June 28 and has been running successfully at the box office. The film also stars Akbar Bin Tabar and Prakash Jais in key roles and received positive reviews from fans.

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey are one of the sexiest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry and their sexy photos as well as videos go viral on social media in no time!

Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey have starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies such as Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Jigarwala, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey made her debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then they have worked in several movies together and have a massive fan following across the country.

