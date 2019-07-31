Bhojpuri hot-couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest photo which was shared on Instagram has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Bhojpuri power-couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua keep sharing their photos as well as videos on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Their pictures and videos are loved by their millions of fans and go viral in no time.

The latest photo which was shared by Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram account, we see the Bhojpuri YouTube queen posing with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua as they visit a temple. In the photo, we see Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey dressed in a white suit and is looking stunning!

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a red T-shirt and both Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are all smiles in the photo. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the sexiest and hottest on-screen couples in Bhojpuri cinema who are known for working in several Bhojpuri movies together.

Nirahua and Amrapali have starred in movies such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Nirahua Hindustani 2 , Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey has also worked in several television shows before she made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2014. Amrapali Dubey has starred in Indian television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, among others. She also starred in digital web-series Hero Vardiwala which streams on ALT Balaji.

Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan base on social media and her sexy dance videos are too tempting. She is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming app YouTube.

