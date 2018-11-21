Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav are currently enjoying the success of their latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3 that was released on November 16, this year, The rumoured couple of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali and Dinesh never miss a chance to make their fans go crazy with their sensual performances in Bhojpuri songs and movies. Take a look at a throwback video of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey starrer song that garnered thousands of likes on social media.

Bhojpuri celebs Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are often in limelight and for all good reasons. From speculations stating them being in a relationship to their blockbuster movies, the star couple of Bhojpuri film fraternity never misses a chance to make their huge fab following go gaga with their sensual performances in songs and films. They are one of the much-loved and adored couple of Bhojpuri industry who have worked in various blockbusters together. With millions of praises and love pouring in, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have become the most favourite and famous couple of film fraternity.

Recently, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s fan page took to its account to share their throwback video from their blockbuster film. In bottle green Indian outfit, Amrapali Dubey simply looked stunning while Dinesh Lal Yadav chose to wear a blue kurta with yellow dupatta. Well, the rumoured star-couple are simply adorable and makes sure they give their best in the films.

Setting the internet on fire with their sensuous moves and mesmerising expressions, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are the new YouTube sensations of Bhojpuri industry. Take a look at the hot and sexy video shared by Amrapali Dubey’s fan page that has already garnered thousands of likes on social media.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 was released on November 16, this year. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, the third instalment of Nirahua Hindustani is bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav and written by Arvind Tiwari. Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Rajveer Singh starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 is made under the banners of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

