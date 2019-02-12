The Bhojpuri sensation, Amrapali Dubey and megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua once again light the stage on fire with their incandescent performances. The duo has done several blockbuster hits and rules over the hearts of their fans. The hot actors once again lure the audience with their sexy dance moves on Vasant Utsav.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav who never stop making the headlines are all spiced up and take down the stage with their hot and sizzling dance performance. The actress was donned in a gorgeous indigo lehenga while the Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua wore Yellow-Indigo ensemble. The duo is highly lauded for their performance by their fans who love and enjoy their chemistry on screen as well as off-screen.

In 2015, she made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with a leading role in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav which was a turning point in her career. She rose to prominence with her lead role in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. The Bhojpuri sensation keeps her fans hooked up with her sexy and seductive posts on social media.

The Bhojpuri heartthrob Dinesh Lal Yadav is among the most successful actors in the industry with five successive box office hits in 2005. The actor also participated in Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. He started his career with the Bhojpuri movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re as a supporting actor with Kalpana Patowary and Sunil Chhaila Bihari.

The hot-shot duo of the Bhojpuri cinema has done several box office hits together, wooing the public with their breathtaking chemistry. Some of the hits include Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and many more.

