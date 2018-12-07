Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav sexy photo: In the picture shared by the duo on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram Amrapali Dubey looks like a princess dressed in a sky blue gown whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is donning a contrasting red suit and blue pants. The duo looks hot as they pose for the camera. The picture in a short span of time has garnered 10,000 likes and the comments section is poring in with compliments for their on-screen chemistry.

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav sexy photo: One of the most admired couples of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh lal Yadav have taken social media by storm with their latest Instagram picture. The duo is currently riding high on the success of their latest picture Nirahua Hindustani 3 which was released on the auspicious occasion of chhath puja on November 14, 2018. The movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and also stars Shubhi Sharma in a pivotal role.

In the picture shared by the duo on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram Amrapali Dubey looks like a princess dressed in a sky blue gown whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is donning a contrasting red suit and blue pants. The duo looks hot as they pose for the camera. The picture in a short span of time has garnered 10,000 likes and the comments section is poring in with compliments for their on-screen chemistry. Take a look at the picture here:

Amrapali Dubey started her career in 2014 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani sequel. They will be seen Sharing the silver screens again with Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Pakistan Se, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Bidai 2, among others. Take a look their sizzling on-screen chemistry in these pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More