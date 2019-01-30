Bhojpuri sensation and Youtube queen Amrapali Dubey never fails to lure the audience with her videos and make them binge watch. The former actress is rumoured to be dating her co-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav in spite of him being married because of the seductive and sultry movies in which they have worked together.

The Bhojpuri song Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani is on the top of the list of the Bhojpuri song lovers. The Bhojpuri song is sung by Pravesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav as Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey. The song is lyricised by Pyarelal Yadav and the music is composed by Madhukar Anand. The album Holi Mein GST Jor Ke consists of this super hot song of Bhojpuri actors Amrapali and Dinesh. In the song video, Amrapali is shown bathing in the shower and dancing with Dinesh Lal Yadav urf Nirahua.

In 2015, the Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali made her debut in Bhojpuri Cinema with a leading role in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has worked in a total of 20 Bhojpuri films opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, some of which are Nirahua Hindustani, Patna se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashiq Aawara and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2.

Dinesh Lal Yadav is among most successful Bhojpuri actors with consecutive five box office successes released in 2015. Dinesh Lal Yadav was a contestant on Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. He started his career with the Bhojpuri movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re as a supporting actor with Kalpana Patowary and Sunil Chhaila Bihari. First time in 2008, he appeared in Nirahua Rikshawala as a lead actor which was a blockbuster in Bhojpuri box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More