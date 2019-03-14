Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav sexy video: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing queen Amrapali Dubey’s superhit Bhojpuri song Table Pe Lavel Mili which has been sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana has crossed 22 million YouTube views and has once again taken social media by storm. The lyrics of the song have been given by Shyam Dehati and the song is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri tracks of all times. In the sensational video song, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua dressed in a megenta bandhgala suit while Amrapali Dubey looks sexy as usual in a stunning pink and yellow lehenga-choli.

Their sizzling on-screen chemistry and sexy dance moves have been breaking the Internet and the song is being loved by all the thousands and millions of fans of Bhojpuri cinema and Bhojpuri movie lovers. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are called the Bhojpuri power couple as their chemistry is loved by fans and audience.

Amrapali Dubey aka Bhojpuri YouTube queen has featured in a number of films with Dinesh Lal Yadav which are said to be the biggest blockbusters in the Bhojpuri film industry such as Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, among many others.

