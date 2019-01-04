The song Matha Fail Ho Gail has been crooned by singing sensation Kalpana, Alok Kumar, and Khushboo Jain and the lyrics have been penned by Rajesh Mishra. The movie Raja Babu has been bankrolled under the banner wave music ltd. The movie has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Anjana and Akhilesh Singh.

The song Matha Fail Ho Gail from the movie Raja Babu starring Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav has garnered 49 million views on Youtube and is soon going to reach 50 million point. The song Matha Fail Ho Gail has been crooned by singing sensation Kalpana, Alok Kumar, and Khushboo Jain and the lyrics have been penned by Rajesh Mishra. The movie Raja Babu has been bankrolled under the banner wave music ltd. The movie has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Anjana and Akhilesh Singh.

Talking about the music video, it opens to Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey kissing and dancing to the tunes of their song. In the video, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a yellow lengha choli whereas Nirahua is donning a yellow blue shirt and blue jeans. The song is surely a super hit Bhojpuri track! Take a look at the video here:

On there work front, Amrapali, and Dinesh all Yadav will be seen in many movies among which their upcoming movie is Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release this month on January 25, 2018.

