Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Aamrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s Bhojpuri song Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we see the sizzling chemistry between the two actors which will blow your mind! The song has been sung by Pravesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. The song is from the album Holi Mein GST Jor Ke.

Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the sexiest couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry and they have a massive fan base. All their Bhojpuri songs such as Dhadak Jala Chhatiya, Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali, Nayi jhulni ke Chhaiya, Peeyar Peeyar Odhaniya Pe, Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan, Dilwa Me Hola, Jab Tu Chikh Leba Ho, Pichhla Janam Ke Bhatar, among many others garner millions of views on video-streaming app YouTube and go viral in no time.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have starred in several Bhojpuri movies together such as Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Jai Veeru, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani, among many others.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s on-screen chemistry is loved by their millions of fans across the country. They will soon be seen in their upcoming Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila which is slated to hit the silver screens soon. The film has been helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and also stars Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jais, BIB Bijender Singh, J Neelam, Rina Rani, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Imroz Akhtar, Yamini Singh, and Kanak Pandey in key roles.

