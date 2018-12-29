Amrapali Dubey is the hot sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry whose songs on YouTube always go viral and garner millions of views. The popularity of the Bhojpuri songs have witnessed a sharp rise across all video sharing platforms including YouTube, Dailymotion and others in the recent past.

Amrapali Dubey is the hot sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry whose songs on YouTube always go viral and garner millions of views. The popularity of the Bhojpuri songs have witnessed a sharp rise across all video sharing platforms including YouTube, Dailymotion and others in the recent past. Bhojpuri songs featuring Amrapali Dubey along with her co-stars and Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav are also very popular among their fans and followers. Recently, one of Amrapali Dubey’s hit song Karela Man Pat Jayi crossed over 12 millions on YouTube.

The song features Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and is from the film Aashik Aawara. The song got released in 2016 but is still very popular among the fans and going viral again. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most promising actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry whose presence in any film is the guarantee that it will be a hit. Amrapali Dubey songs Karela Man Pat Jayi has so far grossed more than 12,632,400 views on YouTube and the numbers are only going to rise.

Recently, Amrapali Dubey had taken it to her Instagram page and shared a cute video in which she was singing a devotional song. The video was liked by millions of her followers and went viral in no time.

