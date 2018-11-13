The most adored couple of Bollywood Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Rakhiya Senurwa Aabad Aye Chhathhi Maiyaa. Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Chintu, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Ravi Kishan, among others.

Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey, known for her killer body and her sultry expressions has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram post. Talking about her picture she is posing with her rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Her latest picture is from Chatth puja, where the duo is all dressed in an ethnic avatar. Amrapali Dubey is donning a plunging neckline red blouse with golden embroidery. To complement her bride look she has kept her hairdo simple yet elegant, her makeup is subtle with black kohled eyes, dark pink lipstick, nathani and sindoor. Whereas, Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in a dark peach kurta with red dupatta. The photo has already garnered 18,083 likes on Instagram and the comment sections is jam-packed with compliments for their chemistry.

In the caption, she is asking her 165,000 followers if they like the title of their upcoming movie- Rakhiya Senurwa Aabad Aye Chhathhi Maiyaa opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. The lead actress of Nirahua Hindustani 3 made her acting debut back in 2014 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with Nirahua Hindustani 1. On the work front Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen together in Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher Singh among others. Have a look at the photos here:

