Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav video: The star couple of Bhojpuri industry who are currently enjoying the success of their latest movie Nirahua Hindustani, have a surprise video for their fans. Well, the romantic track from one of their blockbuster, Aapan Gharvali video is a must watch.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav video: The star couple of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lala Yadav aka Nirahua are loved and adored by the film fraternity for their mesmerising performances in superhit movies and songs. From them sizzling in Nirahua Hindustani track to their off-screen chemistry, they simply have become the YouTube sensation with a huge list of blockbuster tracks. Well, guess what! their latest sensual song is the new addition to the chartbuster. We are talking about none other than Table Pe Lavel Mili which has garnered 20 million views on video-sharing app YouTube.

From Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi to Patna Se Pakistan, Border, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani, and Nirahua Hindustani 3, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have always been in limelight for all good reasons. Ever since their movies have started setting fire in theatres, people are curious to know whether they are dating or not. Talking about the latest video, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav is seen romancing with Amrapali Dubey while they dance on Aapan Gharvali. In a bright yellow coloured saree, Amrapali Dubey looks sexy as she dances her out with Nirahua.

Watch the hot and sizzling performance of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua:

Amrapali Dubey will be seen romancing Dinesh Lal Yadav yet again in her next project which also stars Santosh Mishra and Manoj Tiger. Helmed by Chandra Pant, Nirahua Chalal London is bankrolled by Sonu Khatri under the banners of Pashupatinath Production. The action-romance is expected to hit the theatres next year.

