Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav video: Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, who are known to charm the audience with their adorable chemistry, are back to sweep them off their feet with their latest video. In the video, Amrapali and Dinesh can be seen mimicking a popular dialogue from Bollywood film Dhamaal.

As Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua gear up for their much-awaited upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3, the duo are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement level for the film. Known as one of the most hit on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali and Dinesh’s heartwarming chemistry is loved and adored by the audience. On October 22, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to share a hilarious video of the duo that left their fans and followers laughing out loud.

Seen mimicking a popular dialogue from Bollywood film Dhamaal, the on-screen couple look extremely cute as they perform the scene together. As Dinesh introduces himself as Mr Iyer, Amrapali faints in the end of the video by listening to his super long name. Looking absolutely picture-perfect, Nirahua can be seen looking dapper in a black and white t-shirt with red stripes, Amrapali is looking beautiful as ever in a floral off-shoulder dress. Amrapali had shared the video from Dinesh’s Instagram account.

The video of the Bhojpuri stars has garnered more than 11K views and the count seems unstoppable. With this, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with comments appreciating their phenomenal acting and adorable chemistry.

Workwise, Amrapali was recently seen charming the audience in the song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani from the film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Along with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, actors like Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre will also be seen in the film.

