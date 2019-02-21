Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav video: Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav and YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry Amrapali Dubey are known for their steamy and sensuous dance numbers from their hit Bhojpuri films. The songs are not only too hot to handle but they also garner millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube. May it be their movies or item songs or Bhojpuri songs from their films, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey always set the screens on fire with their sizzling and hot chemistry!

Their sexy and hot dance moves and steamy chemistry is the reason why their videos go viral on the Internet! One such song of Nirahua and Amrapali titled Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor which is from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Mokama 0 Km has crossed 26 million views on YouTube. In the video, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a sexy pink and blue saree and Nirahua looks dapper in his desi look!

The song Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor has been sung by Kalpana and Rajnish and the lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati. Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and are one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry.

