Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav video: The rumoured star couple of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav walk hand-in-hand in the latest Instagram post that was shared by their fan page. Well, that is not it! Amrapali Dubey was seen all in smiles as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua sang a romantic Bhojpuri song for her.

Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav video: What’s brewing up? Well, the rumoured star couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have worked in more than 10 movies together and are now entertaining their huge fan following with the latest Bhojpuri film, Nirahua Hindustani 3. They have been a part of many blockbusters and have already set the internet on fire with the poster and songs of upcoming romantic comedy that all set to hit the theatres in the coming month.

Talking about their personal life, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav as per rumours are dating each other. The duo is often seen hanging out together on and off the sets. Be it the reel or real, their chemistry is simply mind-blowing and mesmerising. The two never misses a chance to make the huge fan following go crazy with their sensual dance videos and fantastic performance in the chartbuster hits. In a pink-yellow suit and yellow glares, Amrapali Dubey looked hot as always while Dinesh Pal Yadav was in his casuals. Walking hand-in-hand, the Bhojpuri star was seen singing for his lady love in the video.

Take a look at the romantic video of Dinesh Lal Yadav singing a Bhojpuri track for his beauty Amrapali Dubey:

Helmed by Manjul Thakur, Nirahua Hindustani 3 stars Bhojpuri actors Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Rajveer Singh and our star-couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Nirahua Hindustani 3 is bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banners of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More