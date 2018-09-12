Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav's superhit song Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has crossed 30 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The sensational song is one of the most popular Bhojpuri item numbers and has garnered a lot of love from fans ever since it was released.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav’s superhit song Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has crossed 30 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The sensational song is one of the most popular Bhojpuri item numbers and has garnered a lot of love from fans ever since it was released. Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has been crooned by Indu Sonali and the supporting voice has been given by Rajneesh. The lyrics of Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja have been penned by Shyam Dehati.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s sizzling chemistry and Amrapali Dubey’s sexy dance moves made this song a blockbuster and a must watch. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are considered to be one of the power reel-life couples of Bhojpuri film industry and their songs take social media by storm.

Amrapali Dubey is known for her sexy latka-jhatkas and her songs garner millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and her sizzling and hot dance moves make fans go crazy over her! Amrapali Dubey previously worked in the television industry before making it big in Bhojpuri cinema.

