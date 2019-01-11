After back to back hits of Amrapali Dubey, she is now all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The latest song of Nirahua Chalal London titled Choye Choye sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav featuring Amrapali Dubey, has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey hot videos: After back to back hits of Amrapali Dubey, she is now all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film that has created a buzz in the regional film industry before its release with posters and chartbuster songs, will release on January 24. Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Santosh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Sunil Thapa, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai starrer is helmed by Chandra Pant and bankrolled by Sonu Khatri under the banners of Pashupatinath Production.

Well, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry is not hidden from us all. The rumoured couple who are often spotted having fun at the sets of their movie, have worked in Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and Nirahua Hindustani 3. Not just the movies, they are also the Internet star couple who often surprise their fans by posting hilarious Tik Tok videos. Choye Choye song from Nirahua Chalal London sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav featuring Amrapali Dubey has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.

Watch the Choye Choye video from upcoming Bhojpuri blockbuster Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amraplai Dubey:

