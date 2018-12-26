Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav hot video: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to wish Merry Christmas to her huge fan following in a Bhojpuri style. Well, the stunning lady was busy admiring her rumoured boyfriend Nirahua, Dinesh Lal Yadav in the video is seen singing Merry Christmas in his unique way.

Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav hot video: Undoubdtedly, the star couple of Bhojpuri industry never miss a chance of entertaining their fans when it comes to Tik Tok videos or blockbuster movies. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are always up for somethin unique for their fans, be it a sultry dance video or sexy photos. Lately, both the stars won best actor and actress award for their superhit Bhojpuri movie. Not just that, they are already the heart and soul of the regional industry that they hardly need an explaination.

As the festive has hit the film fraternity, Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to wish Merry Christmas to her huge fan following in a Bhojpuri style. Well, the stunning lady was busy admiring her rumoured boyfriend Nirahua, Dinesh Lal Yadav in the video is seen singing Merry Christmas in his unique way. Undoutedly, the video that was posted on December 25 for over 435k followers, has garnered over 13k likes within hours. If you missed the funny video of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, here’s the sneak peek to it:

The star couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav who are currently enjoying the grand success of their latest hit, Nirahua Hindustani 3, will be seen essaying the role of love birds in the third installment of Nirahua Chalal Sasural franchise. Apart from that, they will also appear in Nirahua Chalal London.

