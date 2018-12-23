Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav hot video: Bhojpuri star couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are always up with a perfect surprise for their fans when it comes to sexy photos and sultry dance videos. Well, their sultry video from the movie Nirahua Hindustani is setting the Internet on fire, watch it here.

Recently, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s fan page took to their account to share one of the hottest song of the love birds. The clip that has garnered over 46k likes on Instagram is from Amrapali Dubey’s debut movie Nirahua Hindustani. The surperhit chartbuster song Hamara Choliya Me featuring Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav was released in 2014. In an as always Indian avatar, duo looks superhot as they dance to the beat of popular track Hamara Choliya Me. If you missed their hot and sexy video, watch the unmissable clip from the film Nirahua Hindustani:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen essaying the role of love birds in the third installment of Nirahua Chalal Sasural franchise. Apart from that, they will also appear in Nirahua Chalal London.

