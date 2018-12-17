Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav video: The star couple once again sets the stage on fire. In a video that went viral on social media, Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua are seen locking lips with eachother. Well, the video is a part of their blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani 3's song. Take a look at the sensuous video of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav: The star of Bhojpuri industry needs not introduction. They are loved nd praised by immense number of people for their amazing performnace and mesmerising chemistry in the movies they have done together. Both the known personalities of Bhojpuri film industry are known one of the final actors. Well, they are often spotted together having fun at the sets of their movies but the star couple has never accepted the fact that they are dating eachother.

Nevertheless, there on-screen movies are all that the huge fan following or Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are fans of. One of Dubey’s fan took to his/her Instagram account to share one of the most sensuous video of both the stars locking lips in the video. Seems like the video is a scene from their latest blockbuster, Nirahua Hindustani, which was released this year.

In a blue night dress, Amrapali Dubey simply looks beautiful as she enjoys the sensuous scene with her tumoured boyfriend, Dinesh Lal Yadav who is seen wearing a red coloured Indian nightwear. Watch, one of the hottest videos of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey from their hit movie, Nirahua Hindustani.

Talking about their upcoming projects, the star couple will next appear in Nirahua Chalal London which will hit the theatres next year. Amrapali Dubey is currently busy shooting for her next Bhojpuri project, Lallu Ki Laila.

