Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Nirahua Hindustani 3: Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey aka Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s blockbuster Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani 3, which was shared on video-streaming platform YouTube on March 26, has garnered 10 million views in just two days. The movie, which stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters in 2018. Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the third instalment of popular Bhojpuri franchise Nirahua Hindustani and also stars Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Rajveer Singh in key roles. The songs from the film such as Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani, Maar Ke Aayil Biya Itter, Bhaag Me Lendha Likhal Ba, Ja Ja Aey Sanam Harjayee, Hamar Mann Ude Lagal, Lagata Dusara Se Pat, Maza Maare Me Turba, Pala Me Laga Ke, Hamse Biyah Kala and Sajanwa Kaise Tejab emerged as the biggest chartbusters of 2018 and were loved by the fans.

The film received a positive response from both fans as well as critics and was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey have worked in several Bhojpuri films together such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Jigarwala, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 K.M., Nirahu Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Kaashi Amarnath, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher-E-Hindustan, among a few others.

Their sizzling and sexy on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and they are one of the hottest couples in the Bhojpuri film industry. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in films like Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Patna Junction, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri dancing queen, is one of the sexiest dancers and her dance videos garner millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav share their adorable and sexy photos as well as videos on photo-sharing app Instagram which set social media on fire!

