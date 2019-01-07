Bhojpuri power-couple, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most sizzling and popular on-screen jodis. They have been together in many successful hit movies and got a positive response from the audience. One of the massive box-office hits was their romantic drama film Aashik Aawara has broken all records.

Bhojpuri power-couple, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most sizzling and popular on-screen jodis. They have been together in many successful hit movies and got a positive response from the audience. One of the massive box-office hits was their romantic drama film Aashik Aawara has broken all records. The super-hit lovey-dovey track of the movie, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has crossed 33 million views on YouTube leaving fans in awe.

Starring the most sizzling couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the most popular hits. The lyrics and music have been given by the voice behind the song, Indu Sonali and Rajneesh while it has been bankrolled by Prem Rai. The movie Aashik Aawara was released in the year 2016 and still sustains to be one of the huge hits. You can watch the video here!

Amrapali Dubey is undoubtedly one of the hottest Bhojpuri divas who is best adored with Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and they have a number of hit movies and songs under their name. Some of them include Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Patna Se Pakistan, Border, Aashik Aawara.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More