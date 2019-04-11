Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey’s superhit Bhojpuri track titled Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has crossed 36 million YouTube views. The song, which has been filmed on Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey is one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs which is from blockbuster Bhojpuri film Aashik Aawara.

The film stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey and Ranjeet Singh. IJad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has been sung by Indu Sonali and the supporting Voice has been given by Rajneesh. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Shyam Dehati and both Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are looking amazing in the video.

While Amrapali Dubey is looking sexy in a dark lue lehenga-choli, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is looking dapper in a black shirt with black pants. Their sizzling and sexy dance moves will set your screens on fire and their sexy chemistry will blow your mind.

The song has gone viral on social media and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs. Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey are one of the hottest on-screen Bhojpuri couples who have starred in many Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among several others.

Their sexy dance moves set the Internet on fire and their dance videos garner millions of views on YouTube.

