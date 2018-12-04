Bhojpuri on-screen power-couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's popular song Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja from the superhit Bhojpuri film Aashik Aawara has crossed 32 million YouTube views. The song has been crooned by Bhojpuri singers Rajneesh and Indu Sonali.

Bhojpuri on-screen power-couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s popular song Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja from the superhit Bhojpuri film Aashik Aawara has crossed 32 million YouTube views. The song has been crooned by Bhojpuri singers Rajneesh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics and music has also been given by Indu Sonali and Rajneesh and Prem Rai has produced the song. Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja is from the film Aashik Aawara which was released in 2016 and emerged as one of the biggest hits of that year.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most sizzling on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry and have featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Patna Se Pakistan, Border, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, among many others. Amrapali and Nirahua were last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018.

The film also stars Shubhi Sharma in a key role. Amrapali Dubey is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her songs get millions of views in very little time and she is one of the most adored Bhojpuri actresses. Her chemistry with Nirahua is loved by the audience.

