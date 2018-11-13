Amrapali Dubey's sexy song Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya is once again topping the success charts of the increasing views of her popular song, Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey's song Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya has crossed 7.5 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. The song has once again gone viral and topping the entertainment charts.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey has once again taken social media by storm with her viral song Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya. Crooned by Bhojpuri power star Khesari Lal Yadav and Honey B, Lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati. The song Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya is bankrolled under the label Wave Music Ltd and is from the album Sipahi. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s song Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya has garnered 5.7 million views on Youtube and the comments section is jampacked with compliments and appreciation for their on-screen chemistry. In the video, Amrapali is the center of attention with her sensuous moves and her sultry expressions.

Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen together on screen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 which is expected to be a Bhojpuri blockbuster which is set to hit the silver screens this November 14, 2018, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Amrapali Dubey made her acting debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani sequels. On the work front, Amrapali will be next seen in Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal London, among others.

Check out her top 10 looks from the song here:

Check out the song Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya here:

