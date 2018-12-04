Amrapali Dubey Bhojpuri song–Saawan Me Hariyar Bhayil from the superhit film Sipahi has crossed more than 9 million views on Youtube. It's not the first time when the rumored couple – Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav has created a buzz on social media. The couple is known for their fabulous on-screen and off-screen chemistry and is one of the top-rated couples of the industry.

In the song, Amrapali Dubey is sharing the screen with the smarty Nirahua – Dinesh Lal Yadav and both the couple are sharing outstanding chemistry with each other. In the video, Amrapali is looking sexy as she is dressed in a colorful saree astonishing her fans with her hot moves. Meanwhile, Dinesh is wearing a colorful sherwani which gives him a smart look. It’s not the first time when Amrapali and Dinesh have rocked the screen by their chemistry, the rumored couple is known for their fabulous on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Some of the hit movies of the on-screen couple are–Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Patna Se Pakistan, Raja Babu, Jigarwala, Sasuraal 2 and Doodh Ka Karz. Together both have done more than 20 movies and have become one of the favorite on-screen couples. Here is the list of their top songs–

