Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav photos and videos: One of the best couple of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's video Sweet Sweet Face Saw, Cute Cute Smile have crossed 7.9 Million views on YouTube. Amrapali Dubey has been followed by 129K people and Dinesh Lal Yadav has a huge fan following of 179K netizens on Instagram.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav photos and videos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s latest video has set the Internet on fire, in which Amrapali Dubey is looking dead-drop gorgeous in a blue color swimsuit, while Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is playing the character of a policeman. The video has garnered more than 79 million views on YouTube so far. The duo, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, are complimenting each other equally in the video and it’s a big hit on the Internet. The lyrics of the songs are Sweet Sweet Face Saw, Cute Cute Smile. The couple has worked in various blockbusters together and has received millions of praises and love.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s movies and songs have created a buzz on the internet with their sensuous moves and mesmerising expressions. Take a look at the hot and sexy video shared by Amrapali Dubey’s fan page that has already garnered thousands of likes on social media.

There were also some reports that both of them have been dating each other in real life as well. On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen opposite his rumored girlfriend Amrapali Dubey in Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

