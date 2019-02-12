Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is an active social media user. Undoubtedly, the Bhojpuri sensation's beautiful photographs have always garnered attention. Amrapali Dubey who is known for her versatile acting also spends time in the gym to work on her fitness regime. We bring you some of the fitness videos where she can be seen giving fitness goals.

Nirahua Hindustani actor Amrapali Dubey is an active social media user. Be it her photographs from vacations or the shooting sets, the Bhojpuri actor has made sure to share her every moment with the followers. Undoubtedly, the Bhojpuri sensation’s stunning photographs have always taken the social media by storm. All thanks to her massive fan following. Therefore, with the 504k followers, the actor continues to rule the Instagram. Apart from spending time on the shooting sets, the actor also sweats out in the gym to work on her fitness. We have come across with some videos where the actor can be seen giving fitness goals in various videos.

We bring you a list of videos where the actor can be seen working rigorously. In all the videos, one can see that dressed up in gym outfit, she can be seen maintaining her fitness regime. Bonus points for her hard-work and determination for regularly working on her routine.

Besides Bhojpuri movies, she has also been a part of TV shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (2009-2010) as Suman, Saat Phere (2008–09) as Shweta Singh, Maayka (2009) as Tina and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan (2010) as Reet.

In 2015, she made her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema with a leading role in Nirahua Hindustani. She was featured along side Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Check out the gym videos

