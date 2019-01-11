Hero Varrdiala poster: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news with her fan following. Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji is all set to stream the first ever Bhojpuri web series titled Hero Varrdiwala. The web series will feature Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Mahesh Pandey, Sanjay Pandey, Ritu Singh and Samarth Chaturvedi.

Hero Varrdiwala poster: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news with her fan following. Well, the stunning lady who never misses an update her fans about her personal and professional life, posted the first ever poster of her upcoming project. Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji is all set to stream the first ever Bhojpuri web series titled Hero Varrdiwala. The web series will feature Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Mahesh Pandey, Sanjay Pandey, Ritu Singh and Samarth Chaturvedi.

Giving a perfect surprise to her fanbase on her 32 birthday, she further shared the details about the show. It is reported that the series’s trailer will stream on Wednesday i.e. January 16, this year. Talking about the Heri Varrdiwala poster, seems like Sambhavna Seth will shake a leg in the series while Dinesh Lal Yadav will play the role of the main protagonist. Within minutes of her uploading the poster, Amrapali Dubey’s treat for her 460k followers has garnered thousands of likes with the jam-packed comment section. If you still haven’t seen the first poster of Hero Verrdiwala, take a look at the poster here:

Talking about her other projects, Amrapali Dubey’s latest song Chehra Tohar from Nirahua Chalal London featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has garnered over 739,317 views on YouTube. The romantic title track is sung by Alok Kumar, Hunny B and produce by Sonu Khatri. Apart from Chehra Tohar, Choye Choye has also crossed over 2 million views.

