Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, who was last seen in Bhojpuri blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3 along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma, has become a fitness freak and often shares her gym photos and workout videos with her fans on Instagram. In the latest photo shared by Amrapali Dubey on the photo-sharing app, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation looks stunning as she poses in a light blue top with dark blue lowers while she is sweating it out at the gym.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has also featured in television shows such as Maayka, Saat Phere and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein before she made it big in the Bhojpuri film industry with blockbusters like Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, among many others. Her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by her millions of fans and Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2.

She is also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as all her videos set social media on fire!

