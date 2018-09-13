Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey posted some beautiful pictures on Instagram on Thursday, September 13th, on the auspicious occasion of Teej. Teej festival welcomes the monsoon season and is celebrated by and large by girls, women in different parts of the country with different ways of celebrations.

Amrapali Dubey, the diva of Bhojpuri cinema, who is also known as the queen of YouTube queen posted some beautiful pictures on Instagram on Thursday, September 14th, on the occasion of Teej. The gorgeous lady was seen in a beautiful attire, paired with some great golden and silver jewellery. Teej festival welcomes the monsoon season and is celebrated by and large by girls, women in different parts of the country with different ways of celebrations. The auspicious festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lod Shiva.

Earlier Amrapali was in headlines for posting an amazing picture on her official Instagram account. The actor has a massive following on social media, credit goes to her acting skills and appealing body. She has 284k followers on Instagram itself.

The hottie is one of the most popular actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, who has worked with some of the great superstars of regional cinema, such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh.

Before entering the Bhojpuri cinema, she was featured in end number of TV shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere and Maayka among others.

The gorgeous diva will be next seen in Pawan Singh-starrer Sher Singh which is going to be released nationwide this year.

