Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani 1. Since then she has become a social media sensation with 363,000 followers on Instagram. In her 4-year long career, she has featured in more than 50 films and has made a mark in the Bhojpuri industry.

Amrapali Dubey hot and sexy photos: Bhojpuri diva's bridal look will take your breath away

Heart and soul of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey is currently riding high on the success of her recent film Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. In the movie Nirahua Hindustani 3, she played the role of a sexy dancer Champa.

Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram, Amrapali Dubey looks like a perfect bride-to-be, dressed in a maroon red lengha with golden embroidery. She has complemeneted her bridal look with kohled eyes, red lipstick, nathani and a mang tika. Amrapali Dubey looks beautiful as ever as she smiles for the camera. She has captioned her picture – still from Bidai 2. The picture has garnered more than 15,000 likes and the count seems unstoppable. The comments section is flooded with compliments and appreciations for her exquisite beauty.

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey will be seen sharing the silver screens with her rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Bidai 2.

