Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is known for setting the Internet on fire with her uber-hot photos and videos. The hottie entered the Bhojpuri industry in 2015 and since then she has been serving the industry with her powerpack performances. Recently, the actor’s throwback photos has gone viral. In the picture, she is looking hot dressed in a magenta and blue saree. With a wink and cute expressions, the actor impresses fans with her Bhojpuri swag. Moreover, the most stunning part about the picture is her dancing pose, which is looking adorable. Amrapali Dubey is also known as Bhojpuri queen as she has given major hits to the industry and is among her fans favourite due to her outstanding performances. The Internet sensation has about 516k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the heartthrob conquers the heart of her fans with her pictures.

The hardworking actor has also flourished herself in Hindi shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. Not many people know that the actor has also worked in a fiction show Haunted Nights on Sahara One. Finally, in the year 2015, she entered the Bhojpuri industry and appeared in the movie Nirahua Hindustani with Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014. In just 3 years, the actor has featured in more than 25 films which proves that actor is among the allrounders and leaves no chance of showcasing her talent. Amrapali is also known for her chemistry with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav and is among the most loved couple of the industry.

