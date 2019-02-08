Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey has recently set the Internet on fire with her ravishing looks. Her mild makeup and slim fit green gown has captured many hearts on Instagram and in just an hour, the pic garnered massive likes and comments which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Amrapali Dubey is among those actors who leave not even a single moment to surprise her fans with her stylish looks, trendy attires on the Internet. She is also best known for setting the screens on fire with her outstanding acting skills. The Internet sensation is recently making news for her gorgeous avatar dressed in a green gown. With V neck and golden shimmery effect, Amrapali draws attention with her super stunning attire. Moreover, her long elegant earring seems to add more to her beauty. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps sparkling her talent with her superlative performances. Recently, her simple makeup style with straight hair has drawn attention and is currently winning the hearts of many on social media.

Amrapali did her her Bhojpuri debut in the year 2015, since then she has been serving the industry with major hit films. She is also known for her on-screens chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav. Both of them keep sharing their adorable pictures on Image-sharing platform Instagram and was recently making news for celebrating Dinesh birthday with big stars like Monalisa, Akshara Singh and many more. Some of her hit films are Ram Lakhan, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar and many more. The hardworking actor has also flourished herself well in Hindi Tv shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and Maayka.

