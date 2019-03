Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her ravishing looks. The Internet sensation recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her photos dressed in black attire. With pink lipstick, dewy makeup, the actor kills the Internet with her looks.

Amrapali Dubey is counted amongst the most alluring actors of the industry, The hardworking actor leaves no chance of spreading her talent on-screen and fulfil the expectations of her fans with her versatile roles. The hottie has a huge fan base and keeps uploading her hot and sexy photos on the Internet. Recently, the actor uploaded her ravishing pictures on Instagram. Dressed in black traditional attire and perfect makeup looks, the actor looks fiercely hot in her recent uploads. With pink lipstick, soft curls and sparkling eyes, the Bhojpuri sensation sets the Internet on fire with her looks. Amrapali commenced with her Bhojpuri career in the year 2015. She did her debut with the movie Nirahua Hindustani with costar Dinesh Lal Yadav. Post to which she has given major hits to the industry with the same actor and both Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav is known for their on-screen chemistry.

Hardworking actor earlier appeared in Hindi shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein opposite Shoaib Ibrahim, which was her debut show as a lead actor. After which she also appeared in shows like Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee Tv. Not many people know that the actor also appeared in Haunted Nights on Sahara One. In just 3 years, the actor has also featured in more than 25 Bhojpuri films and have proved herself in every character on-screen. Talking about her future projects, the actor will next appear in films like Nirahua Chalal London and Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Bidai 2.

