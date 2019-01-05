Amrapali Dubey hot videos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey who will next star in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hilarious videos with family. The stunning surprised her over 448k fanbase by posting series of videos that has garnered thousands of likes.

Amrapali Dubey hot videos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming love saga Lallu Ki Laila, took to her official Instagram account to surprise her 448k fans with hilarious Tik Tok videos. We all know how active the gorgeous lady on Tik Tok aka Dubsmash app is. From sharing sizzling videos with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua to the most recent one with her family, Amrapali Dubey is simply amazing and we don’t need to prove that.

The lady who was on a go with the utmost energy shared not one but a series of videos with her family. From dancing like a diva in a beautiful green suit to having a gala time with her maternal aunt, Amrapali Dubey gave a perfect treat to her fanbase yesterday i.e. January 4. Not just that, her recent post with her mami was all about fun and laughter. Enacting her and then getting trolled in the clip, was all that her fans wanted to see her doing with her family in her free time. If you missed the latest video of Amrapali Dubey, take a look at the videos here:

On professional terms, the heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey will be seen in Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 and Lallu Ki Laila.

