Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful rock side photo. Treating her 140k followers on photo-sharing app, Dubey's latest Instagram post which talks about positive vibes, has garnered thousands of likes within an hour.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the highest paid stars of Bhojpuri film industry. The lady who is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri movies, barely misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy photos and sultry dance moves in the films. Known for her blockbusters like Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3, see simply slays when it comes to setting the internet on fire. Taking the social media by storm with her pictures and funny Tik Tok videos, Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram post is all about inhaling the positivity and exhaling the negative vibes.

Treating her 140k followers on photo-sharing app with a stunning picture, Amrapali’s Thursday motivation post is a must watch. In a black blazer and blue jeans, Amrapali’s subtle makeup with shades is simply complimenting her simple yet classy look. As we all know she is quite active on social media and often surprises her fans with beautiful picture, the latest post definitely came as a surprise. If you missed her ‘Inner peace, ignoring the negative is the key to positive’ post, here’s the unmissable picture for you.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is currently enjoying the success of Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yada aka Nirahua. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila going on floors, with a stunning photo in an Indian attire. Apart from that, she will also star in Nirahua Chalal London. Bhojpuri superstar Amrapali Dubey’s forthcoming project will hit the theatres next year.

