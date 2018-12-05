Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post is creating abuzz on social media with her stunning and sexy photos. With over 400k followers on social media, the lady simply slays like a diva in her classy BIPL 2018 jersey which reads her name and number 11.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is setting the internet on fire with her cute and classy pictures. The stunning lady who has over 400k followers on social media, she hardly misses a chance to treat her audience with beautiful photos and sensual videos. Besides sharing her selfies from the sets of her movie and adorable videos with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, she keeps on updating her fans with personal and professional life. A few hours ago, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram account to share cute BIPL jersey picture. Ever since then, the photo has brought the storm on photo-sharing app.

Complimenting the jersey of Star Entertainment worldwide with her beauty, the star looks all ready for winning the semi-season of ongoing Bhojpuri IPL, aslo known as BIPL. With her name on the jersey, Amrapali’s cuteness simply dons the tee which reads number 11. The picture which was shared a few hours ago, has so far garnered 16k likes. Winning thousands of hearts with her adorable photo, Amrapali Dubey’s comment section is full of praises and love. If you missed the sassy yet adorable photo of Amrapali Dubey, take a look at the picture which is creating a buzz on internet:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming romantic saga, Lallu Ki Laila. Apart from that, the stunning diva who is currently enjoying the success of Nirahua Hindustani 3 at the box office, will be seen essaying the role of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s lady love in the film Nirahua Chala London which is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

