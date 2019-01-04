Amrapali Dubey hot sexy photos: Nirahua Hindustani 3 beauty Amrapali Dubey never misses a chance to entertain her huge fan following with her sexy photos and sultry dance videos. The gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot picture in a sexy yellow coloured Indian attire.

Amrapali Dubey hot sexy photos: Nirahua Hindustani 3 beauty Amrapali Dubey never misses a chance to entertain her huge fan following with her sexy photos and sultry dance videos. The gorgeous diva who came to limelight from her debut movie Nirahua Hindustani, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila. The stunning lady who is often spotted having a gala time with her rumoured beau Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, is quite active on social media and is often seen treating her fans with uber-hot pictures.

Recently, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi actress took to her official Instagram handle with the name Aamrapali, shared her super sexy pictures in an Indian outfit. Decked in a bridal avatar in a yellow-red lehenga choli, Amrapali Dubey simply took out breath away as she posed for a picture in all smiles. Not just that, she even told her fans that she was dressed up for a special song. Her sizzling curves and on the point make-up was all that her fans would want her to post on social media.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey will be seen in nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma, Pawan Singh starrer Sher Singh and Bidai featuring Prince Singh Rajput.

