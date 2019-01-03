Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the best-known personalities of the regional film industry. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks, took to her official Instagram handle to share a sweet post for her fan on his birthday.

Amrapali Dubey hot sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the best-known personalities of the regional film industry. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks and sultry dance moves, is always up for grand and lovable surprises. The stunning lady who is often spotted having a gala time with her love or we can also say rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, is also the Internet queen.

Recently the Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very happy birthday to one of her fans. Well, we know about her sweet and adorable site but the way she posted a picture of her fan on his birthday, it was sweet enough. The picture which was posted yesterday i.e. January 2, has so far garnered over 7k likes on social media. If you missed her sweet post on Instagram, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila. Apart from that, Dubey who is also enjoying the massive success of Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3, will star in the Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural.

