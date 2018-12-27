Amrapali Dubey hot photos: Hitting the top position on the best known personalities of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey is one of the most loved and praised actors. Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle on December 27, to wish happy birthday to her jaan.

Amrapali Dubey hot photos: Hitting the top position on the best known personalities of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey is one of the most loved and praised actors. With her sexy photos and sultry dance videos, Amrapali Dubey never misses a chance to entertain her fans. The gorgeous lady who is active on social media, makes sure her audience is engaged and knows about her personal as well as professional life. By garnering millions of views and likes on her YouTube videos, Amrapali Dubey has several Bhojpuri blockbusters under her list.

Well, her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav ala Nirahua is not hidden from us all. She is always seen posting Tik Tok videos with Nirahua on the Internet. Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle on December 27, to wish happy birthday to her jaan. Treating her fans with sexy pictures and sizzling videos, this time the surprise was a little different from the other one. Yes, the gorgeous lady posted a photo of Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan in order to wish him a happiest birthday.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey who is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry is currently enjoying the grand success of her blockbuster movie, Nirahua Hindustani 3. The goegeous lady is side by side gearing up for her upcoming films, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 and Lallu Ki Laila. The 31-year-old stunning diva will also star in Sher Singh and Bidai 2, which will hit the theatres in 2019.

