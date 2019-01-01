Amrapali Dubey photos: Amrapali Dubey started her career 4 years back in 2014 with the superhit movie Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and gained her massive fan following on social media platforms. On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is currently filming for her upcoming movies opposite her rumored beau Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey photos: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her upcoming event. The diva in her latest Instagram post is dressed in a yellow length and red choli. She has paired off her look with loose hair, kohled eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, and dark red lipstick. In the picture, she is wishing her fans a very happy new year and has captioned it as love to everyone. Uploaded 6 minutes back the picture has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with wishes.

Amrapali Dubey started her career 4 years back in 2014 with the superhit movie Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and gained her massive fan following on social media platforms. On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is currently filming for her upcoming movies opposite her rumored beau Dinesh Lal Yadav. She will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, among various other films. Take a look at her pictures from the event here:

