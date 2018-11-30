Post the super hit success of her film Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey has started shooting for her upcoming film Lallu Ki Laila. To share the same, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. Donning a sexy yellow lehenga with a blue cape, Amrapali is looking ravishing in her latest photos.

From ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her latest hit releases like Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3 to taking social media by storm with her latest photos and videos, Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is on a hit run to emerge as the queen of hearts. As she continues to shine at the top, the diva has started shooting for her next film titled as Lallu Ki Laila. To seek best wishes for the same, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she looks ravishing.

Regarded as one of the most gorgeous divas in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali is making jaws drop with her ethnic avatar. In the photo, she can be seen donning a bright yellow lehenga with a blue cape. As she flaunts her curvaceous figure and toned midriff in the gorgeous lehenga, Amrapali has completed her look with a pair of jhumkas and matching bangles.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is all set to cross 20K likes on the social media platform. Along with this, the diva’s fans and followers have flooded the comment section with compliments praising her oh-so-sexy ethnic avatar and breathtaking persona.

As she gears to shoot for Lallu Ki Laila, Amrapali Dubey’s latest releases Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have emerged as super-hits. Rumored to be more than just friends, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry and are considered as one of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of Bhojpuri film industry.

