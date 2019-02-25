Amrapali Dubey photos: Some of the upcoming movies of the diva are Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, among various others. She has shared the silver screens with all the big names of the Bhojpuri industry from Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari to Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey recently shared a picture of hers donning a bodycon red top, blue jeans and denim jacket and we can’t stop looking at her curvaceous body! The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered more than 10k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

A few hours back Amrapali Dubey had shared a series of pictures with costar Pakkhi Hegde where both of them were posing for the camera at the airport. She had captioned her picture as- These 2 hours were the best hours of my life, we had so much fun talking about movies, actors and so many things. We should do this more often, meet, and I can’t wait to meet you at the league! The picture had crossed 25k likes and the comments section was brimming with compliments from their fans. Take a look at their pictures here:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal London 3, among various others. She was also last seen in Nirahua Chalal London opposite rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav and the movie had earned crores of money in just a week!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More