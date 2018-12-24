Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the top newsmakers of 2018. With blockbuster releases like Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3, the diva was not just ruling the big screen with her sensational and sultry dance moves and impressive acting skills but also broke the Internet time and again with her super-hot dance numbers that kept the audience hooked to their screens. As the year 2018 comes to an end, here is a look at the dancing sensation top 10 chartbusters-
1. Phagua Me Fatata Jawani
Garnering over 14 million views, the song is from the album Holi Mein GST Jor Ke. In the video, one can witness one of the most loved and adored on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri film industry, i.e Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey.
2. Aamrapali Tohare Khatir
Crossing 13 million views on YouTube, the song is from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega.
3. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba
Seen romancing Khesari Lal Yadav, the song has crossed 61 million views on YouTube.
4. Katore Katore
Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the song is from the film Sipahi and features Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua.
5. Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani
The song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani is from the film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Released on the occassion of Chhat Pooja, the film recieved a bumber opening.
6. Holi Me GST Jor Ke.
Co-starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, the song has garnered 25 million views.
7. Pagla Deewana
Apart from her dance numbers, Amrapali Dubey also mesmerised everyone with her singing.
8. Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho
Sung by Nirahua and Kalpana, the song boasts of 4.5 million views on YouTube.
9. Maja Mare Mein Turba Naye Gahanwa
Released recently, the song Maja Mare Mein Turba Naye Gahanwa is from the film Nirahua Hindustani 3.
10. Jawani Ba Khata
Co-starring Pawan Singh, the song is a foot-tapping number that still remains ichted to our memories.
Leave a Reply