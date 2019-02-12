Amrapali Dubey wishes a happy birthday to Yash Kumar in an Instagram post: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo with co-star Yash Kumar Mishra to wish him a very happy birthday. Many Bhojpuri stars took to their official Instagram handle to share birthday wishes for Yash Kumar. Some of the stars are Poonam Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh among others.

Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey recently shared a post on her official Instagram handle to wish co-star Yash Kumar Mishra on his bday. In the photo shared by the diva, she is dressed in a red net sequined dress whereas Yash is donning a brown leather jacket looking dope as ever he has complemented his style with aviators and gold chain. The photo in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with wishes for Yash Kumar Mishra on his special day. Many Bhojpuri stars took to their official Instagram handle to share birthday wishes for Yash Kumar. Some of the stars are Poonam Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh among others.

Yash Kumar Mishra made his acting debut in the movie Dildaar Saanwariya and has done featured in movies like Raja Ji I Love You, Dil Lagal Dupatta Wali Se, Dariya Dil and Inchhadhari. On the work front, he doesn’t have any movies lined up for 2019 as such but on the other hand, Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, among various other movies. Take a look at their photos and videos here:

