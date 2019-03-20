Amrapali Dubey Instagram photo: Bhojouri bombshell who has given blockbusters like Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Satya, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy good morning to her fans in a peach coloured dress.

Amrapali Dubey Instagram photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey who began her acting career with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014, is currently one of the most famous and bankable divas of Bhojpuri film industry. With back to back hits like Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Satya, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London, Amrapali Dubey undoubtedly have millions of followers on social media who love and praise her work in the Bhojpuri movies as well as beauty.

With 542k followers on Instagram, Amrapali Dubey barely skips a chance of treating her fans with beautiful photos and hilarious Tik Tok Video. Just a few minutes ago, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful selfie in a peach dress with golden coloured dropping earrings. Well, her nude makeup and perfect side braids are proof that the lady barely misses an opportunity of looking gorgeous and stunning in whatever outfit she wears.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the chartbuster Bhojpuri song of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav titled Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani from the music album Holi Mein GST Jor Ke album, that crossed over 19 million followers on YouTube:

Don’t forget to take a sneak peek into Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram post which has already garnered over 2k likes within minutes of its upload on the popular photo-sharing app.

Well, the stunning lady was last seen flaunting her dance moves in none other than Pawan Singh in Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogi. The chartbuster song that garnered over 18 million views within 30 days, is sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh and written by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi. If you missed watching this super hit song of Amrapali Dubey, watch here:

Well, Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her massive audience with the upcoming movie named Bidaai 2 which stars Bhojpuri superstar Prince Singh Rajput. She will also feature in Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Lallu Ki Laila which will hit the theatres early, this year.

