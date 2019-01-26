Amrapali Dubey who has been featured in several movies has shared a photograph on Instagram. the actor is seen smiling with NIruaha Hindustani co-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. Amarapali Dubey feels elated to meet a talented and good human being, Sanjay Mishraji.

Amrapali Dubey Instagram photos: Known for her popular role as Sona in Nirahua Hindustani, Amrapali Dubey is quite active on the social media. She has shared photographs where the actor can be seen happily posing for the cameras with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. In one of the captions, Amrapali Dubey mentioned it was lovely to meet an extremely talented and good human being, Sanjay Mishraji. Followed by the post, the comments section was flooded with compliments. Till now this photograph has received 24,141 likes.

Recently, Amrapali Dubey’s Bhojpuri song ‘Duniya Jaye Chahae Bhad Me’ from movie ‘Aashik Aawara’ was released. The song is crooned by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana. In the song, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have been featured. Lyrics are written by Pyare Lal Yadav and Shyam Dehati. Music and music direction is done by Rajesh-Rajneesh.

She had acted in several daily soaps such as Saat Phere and Maayka. She as also featured in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Sahara one fiction show Haunted Nights.

On the work front, Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be featured in a web-series debut in ALTBalaji’s first-ever Bhojpuri show Hero Vardiwala. Written and directed by Mahesh Pandey, it also features Karan Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sanjay Pandey, Vinod Mishra, Kanak Pandey, Manoj Singh Tiger and Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi in significant roles.

